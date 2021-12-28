Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.12.2021
East Africa Metals: Anleger ergreifen diese Gelegenheit!
GlobeNewswire
28.12.2021 | 15:29
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for January 2022 - March 2022

Schedule of Government Securities auctions for January 2021 - March 2022:



 Auction   Payment   Redemption  Currency   Maturity     Issue  
  date     date      date          (days)          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-01-03  2022-01-05  2026-06-02    EUR     1609    LT0000650079 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-01-10  2022-01-12  2032-02-12    EUR     3683    LT0000612012 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-01-17  2022-01-19  2024-06-02    EUR     865    LT0000630089 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-01-24  2022-01-26  2028-03-03    EUR     2228    LT0000670051 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-01-31  2022-02-02  2026-06-02    EUR     1581    LT0000650079 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-02-07  2022-02-14    -      EUR     -     Eurobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-02-14  2022-02-17  2024-06-02    EUR     836    LT0000630089 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-02-21  2022-02-23  2032-02-12    EUR     3641    LT0000612012 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-02-28  2022-03-02  2026-06-02    EUR     1553    LT0000650079 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-03-07  2022-03-09  2024-06-02    EUR     816    LT0000630089 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-03-14  2022-03-16  2028-03-03    EUR     2179    LT0000670051 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-03-21  2022-03-23  2026-06-02    EUR     1532    LT0000650079 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-03-28  2022-03-30  2032-02-12    EUR     3606    LT0000612012 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

                    

Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every
debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before
every auction date. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
