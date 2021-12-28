Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Anleger ergreifen diese Gelegenheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14P5E ISIN: SE0006887063 Ticker-Symbol: 4HF 
Frankfurt
28.12.21
17:16 Uhr
2,796 Euro
+0,020
+0,72 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HOIST FINANCE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOIST FINANCE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8002,91017:52
PR Newswire
28.12.2021 | 16:57
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hoist Finance acquires major NPL portfolio in Greece

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoist Finance has entered into an agreement with Alpha Bank to acquire a Greek portfolio of non-performing loans, compromising of unsecured consumer loans and a minor part small enterprise loans and secured loans. The total outstanding balance is approximately EUR 2.1 billion and the total investment is EUR 108 million. This is Hoist Finance's second portfolio acquisition in Greece.

"The deal comprises a sizeable as well as attractive portfolio that is fundamental to our Greek operations and important for Hoist Finance overall. Alpha Bank is a leading systemic bank in Greece. It is a pleasure to announce this deal and continue to build on our previous successful cooperation", says Per Anders Fasth, CEO of Hoist Finance.

The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter 2022.

For more information, please contact:
Ingrid Östhols, Head of Communications & Investor Relations
Telephone: +46 (0) 721 810 867

This information is information that Hoist Finance AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.40 CET on 28 December 2021.

About Hoist Finance
Hoist Finance is a trusted debt resolution partner to individuals, companies and banks in eleven European countries. With almost 1600 dedicated colleagues, smart digital solutions and a deep understanding of individual financial circumstances, we help over six million customers keep their commitments. This is achieved by agreeing on sustainable repayment plans so that everyone is included within the financial ecosystem. Hoist Finance has a diverse portfolio of asset classes and our online savings platform in Sweden and Germany enables our unique funding model. Hoist Finance was founded in 1994 and is today a public company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit hoistfinance.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hoist-finance/r/hoist-finance-acquires-major-npl-portfolio-in-greece,c3478849

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8270/3478849/1515173.pdf

2021128 Greek portfolio Press release Eng

HOIST FINANCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.