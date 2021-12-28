

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled modestly higher on Tuesday even as the dollar traded above the flat line with investors assessing risks to global economic growth from rising cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant.



The dollar index, which dropped to around 96.10 after having climbed to 96.28 from a low of 96.00, is up 0.12% at 96.21.



Gold futures for February ended higher by $2.10 or about 0.1% at $1,810.90 an ounce, retreating from a high of $1,821.90 an ounce it touched earlier in the session.



Silver futures for March ended up by $0.132 at $23.121 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $4.4330 per pound, down $0.0390 from the previous close.



Recent studies have indicated the new strain poses a lower risk of severe disease and hospitalization than the Delta variant.



The governments in France and Britain resisted imposing lockdowns despite high infection rates. U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that the government will not impose additional restrictions in England before the New Year.



France announced restrictions on large gatherings and ordered citizens to work from home for at least three days a week from January 3.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

