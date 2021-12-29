Three Men And A Truck Announce Their New York To Los Angeles Route Is Up 45% Year Over Year

Showing no signs of slowing down, Three Men And A Truck see amazing growth in 2021 for this popular route.

ELK GROVE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2021 / Three Men And A Truck have taken 2021 in their stride. Announcing that the year has seen yet another 45% growth for their New York To Los Angeles Route.

For more information please visit: https://threemenandatruck.net/moving-from-ny-to-la/

Founded over 20 years ago, Three Men And A Truck is now seen as one of the premier moving companies across the United States. Offering a diverse selection of moving services and have you covered whether you're moving locally, interstate or even internationally.

Catering for residential and commercial clients, they also have packing and crating services should you wish to step back and be completely hands off during the whole process. This has proven an extremely popular option with clients this year.

"Whether you are moving to a new side of town or across the U.S., we will safely relocate all of your household property quickly and efficiently using our team of movers with trucks." - Says a company spokesperson.

Current trends show that 2022 could likely see a continuation of this growth as more and more people seek out reliable and trusted companies to relocate their family or business.

About Three Men And A Truck

College buddies Josh, Chris and Lenny kick-started the company over 20 years ago after one exhausting move on a hot summer's day. It all started out with a single beat up U-Haul truck, now thousands of miles later and the brand is seen country wide as a highly respected and trusted option in the moving industry.

Website: https://threemenandatruck.net/

