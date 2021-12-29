

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JD.com Inc. (JD) said that it has increased its existing share repurchase program to US$3.0 billion from US$2.0 billion, and extended the repurchase program until March 17, 2024.



In a separate press release, JD.com noted that it has entered into a five-year US$2.0 billion unsecured term and revolving loan facility with five lead arrangers. The loan facility is the company's first green loan facility. The term and revolving loans under this facility are priced at 85 basis points over LIBOR.



The company plans to use the proceeds from this loan facility to finance or refinance in whole or in part, one or more of its new or existing eligible green projects and/or general corporate purposes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JD.COM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de