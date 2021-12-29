Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Anleger ergreifen diese Gelegenheit!
PR Newswire
29.12.2021
Change in Kamux's Management Team: Satu Otala to take up new responsibilities outside Kamux

HELSINKI, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Satu Otala, Kamux's Communications Director and Member of the Management Team, has decided to leave to take up new responsibilities outside the company. She has worked in the company since 2015, and will continue in her current position until 28 March, 2022, but as of today, she will no longer be a Member of the Kamux Group Management Team.

"I would like to express my warmest thanks to Satu Otala for her contribution during several years to Kamux's success. She played an important part in Kamux's stock exchange listing and development related to that. I wish Satu all the best in her future tasks," CEO Juha Kalliokoski says.

Kamux Corporation

For more information:

Juha Kalliokoski, CEO, Kamux Corporation

Tel. +358 40 185 8633

ir@kamux.fi

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 79 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold almost 400,000 used cars, 60,657 of which were sold in 2020. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 724.1 million in 2020. In 2020, Kamux's average number of employees was 713 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/change-in-kamux-s-management-team--satu-otala-to-take-up-new-responsibilities-outside-kamux,c3479294

© 2021 PR Newswire
