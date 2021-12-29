Change in Kamux's Management Team: Satu Otala to take up new responsibilities outside Kamux

HELSINKI, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Satu Otala, Kamux's Communications Director and Member of the Management Team, has decided to leave to take up new responsibilities outside the company. She has worked in the company since 2015, and will continue in her current position until 28 March, 2022, but as of today, she will no longer be a Member of the Kamux Group Management Team.

"I would like to express my warmest thanks to Satu Otala for her contribution during several years to Kamux's success. She played an important part in Kamux's stock exchange listing and development related to that. I wish Satu all the best in her future tasks," CEO Juha Kalliokoski says.

