STOCKHOLM, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon in Finland has signed an agreement to acquire Saneeraustekniikka Sartek Oy ("Sartek") in the Northern part of Finland. Sartek is a property damage restoration company with specialties within Water damage restoration, Indoor air Quality, Reconditioning and Asbestos.

Sartek was founded in 1989 and is based in Kajaani. Service footprint will reach to Kuhmo, Kuusamo and a large area in the Northern Part of Finland.

"I am very impressed with what Seppo and his team have built up over the years and we share the same people first culture and strong customer focus. Sartek represents a great opportunity for us to expand our geographic footprint in the Northern part of Finland, to the benefit of our customers," says Tom Jaatinen Country President of Polygon in Finland.

"We are a growing family, and we are following our strategic agenda to be the global leader in property damage control. This acquisition will strengthen our market position in Finland and enable us to be the first choice for all our customers in Finland. I'm happy to welcome yet another member to our Polygon family," says Axel Gränitz, President & CEO of Polygon Group.

"Both Polygon and Sartek have a strong people culture. We care about our people and believe it is the employees in the company that makes a business successful. Polygon is the clear market leader and I feel confident in handing over my life's work to Polygon to offer the best conditions to continue to grow and prosper," says Seppo Heikkinen, owner of Sartek Oy.

CONTACT:

For more information, please visit www.polygongroup.com or contact Martin Hamner, Chief Financial Officer, martin.hamner@polygongroup.com, +46 70 607 85 79

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/polygon/r/polygon-expands-its-geographical-presence-in-finland,c3479273

The following files are available for download: