Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares 29-Dec-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Transactions in Own Shares

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each on the London Stock Exchange, from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of its buy-back programme initially announced on 21 September 2021 and extended on 14 December 2021:

Date of purchase: 24 December 2021 Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased: 1,000 Highest price paid per share (GBP): GBP15.8700 Lowest price paid per share (GBP): GBP15.6750 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP): GBP15.7565

The repurchased shares will be held in treasury (and some may subsequently be transferred to the Company's employee benefit trust). Following the purchase of these shares, Travis Perkins holds 3,523,502 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 221,502,424 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, a full breakdown of the purchases of ordinary shares made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company on an individual basis can be found at the end of this announcement..

Aggregated information is set out below.

Trading Venue Volume weighted average price (GBP) Aggregated volume XLON 15.7565 1,000 BATE ChiX

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Matt Worster

+44 (0) 7990 088548

Matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk

Heinrich Richter

+44 (0) 7392 125417

Heinrich.richter2@travisperkins.co.uk

Daily individual Transaction Details are set out below:

Issuer Name Transaction Date Transaction Time Volume Price (GBp) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Code Travis Perkins Plc 24/12/2021 12:22:11 21 1567.5 XLON x8KAv4jp1hO Travis Perkins Plc 24/12/2021 12:22:11 28 1567.5 XLON x8KAv4jp1hQ Travis Perkins Plc 24/12/2021 12:22:06 28 1568.5 XLON x8KAv4jp1gm Travis Perkins Plc 24/12/2021 12:22:06 52 1568.5 XLON x8KAv4jp1go Travis Perkins Plc 24/12/2021 12:17:35 107 1571 XLON x8KAv4jp12M Travis Perkins Plc 24/12/2021 12:09:41 143 1570 XLON x8KAv4jpEjL Travis Perkins Plc 24/12/2021 11:48:47 92 1573.5 XLON x8KAv4jpF9x Travis Perkins Plc 24/12/2021 11:48:47 92 1574.5 XLON x8KAv4jpF91 Travis Perkins Plc 24/12/2021 11:48:16 116 1575 XLON x8KAv4jpF8V Travis Perkins Plc 24/12/2021 11:27:08 138 1581 XLON x8KAv4jpDZk Travis Perkins Plc 24/12/2021 11:10:51 80 1585 XLON x8KAv4jpAtj Travis Perkins Plc 24/12/2021 11:08:44 103 1587 XLON x8KAv4jpAvU

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Category Code: POS TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 132626 EQS News ID: 1262255 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

