DJ Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GOUD LN) Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Dec-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 28-Dec-2021
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.7053
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 33000
CODE: GOUD LN
ISIN: LU2099288503
