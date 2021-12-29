- (PLX AI) - Vestas has received a 56 MW order for a wind project in France.
- • The contract includes the supply and installation of eighteen wind turbines of the 4 MW platform including V136-3.45 MW, V126-3.45 MW and V117-3.45 MW turbines delivered in various power optimised modes as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
- • Turbine delivery and commissioning are scheduled for the second half of 2022
- • The project and customer are undisclosed
