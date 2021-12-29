DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MEUG LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Dec-2021 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 28-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 162.401

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5846074

CODE: MEUG LN

ISIN: FR0010261198

