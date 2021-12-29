

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged lower in cautious trade on Wednesday as investors fretted about the emergence of new Covid variants and the threat of inflation.



Omicron still poses 'very high' risk and could overwhelm healthcare systems, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned, as the highly transmissible coronavirus variant fueled record outbreaks in many countries.



'The overall risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron remains very high,' the UN health agency said in its Covid-19 weekly epidemiological update.



Concerns about tightening of monetary policy around the world also kept underlying sentiment cautious. The Federal Reserve is expected to embark on a rate hike campaign next year.



The benchmark DAX dipped 23 points, or 0.2 percent, to 15,949 after climbing 0.8 percent the previous day.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de