AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK (CU1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Dec-2021 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK

DEALING DATE: 28/12/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 220.2206

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 154587

CODE: CU1

ISIN: FR0010655761 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU1 Sequence No.: 133264 EQS News ID: 1263142 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

