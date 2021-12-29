DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF (BYBU) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Dec-2021 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF
DEALING DATE: 28/12/2021
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 267.187
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 373522
CODE: BYBU
