

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices declined on Wednesday as the dollar index climbed to a one-week high, mainly on the back of the yen's slump.



Spot gold slipped half a percent to $1,797.91 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.8 percent at $1,796.70.



The safe-haven yen touched a one-month low against the dollar during the Asian session as worries over the spread of Covid-19 and a tightening of restrictions sapped a multi-day rally in equity markets.



Coronavirus cases in France jumped to a record high of 179,807 on Tuesday, a day after the government announced new restrictions to contain infections.



Besides France, U.K., Italy, Greece, Portugal and Cyprus reported record daily infections on Tuesday.



The U.S. reported a seven-day average of 254,496 new virus cases on Tuesday, breaking the previous record of about 251,989 daily cases seen on January 11.



In economic releases, U.S. pending home sales, wholesale inventories and advance goods trade balance for November will be out in the New York session.



