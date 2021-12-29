The Covid-19 confinement increased the number of low back pain conditions. -Most people had to improvise a work area in dining rooms, bedrooms, living rooms, or kitchens without ergonomic furniture

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2021) - After the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, work at home, or more popularly called "home office," increased as did sedentary lifestyles. This situation has triggered the number of low back pain cases, which is one of the main causes of absenteeism from work.

Felipe Gómez García, a Physician specialized in orthopedics and traumatology, said that since the beginning of the pandemic the balance is not very positive, because of the increase of low back pain cases. Most of the people did not have an optimal place to work and must make improvised work areas in dining rooms, bedrooms, or living rooms, where there is no ergonomic furniture so that workers can carry out their workday without pain.

For many workers, the consequences of spending several hours in front of computers, are problems with the back and neck. In the opinion of Gómez García, sedentary lifestyles and home offices affected the physical state of people.

There was a closure of gyms and other physical activities during the Covid-19 peak days. So, playing board and video games or watching movies at home made it necessary to spend even more hours sitting incorrectly in front of a screen, leading to a worrying increase in muscle-skeletal conditions, including low back pain.

According to Dr. Gómez, lumbago is a pain in the lower back that can affect the vertebrae, the muscles, and even nerve structures that are around or crossing the vertebrae. This appears when people stay sitting incorrectly for more than 8 hours.

Dr. Gómez estimated that about 80% of people will have low back pain at least once in their life. Up to 80% of the population suffers from low back pain as a result of postural defects and sudden movements, with its highest prevalence between 40 and 60 years. The rate that you can live without the pain caused by low back pain is 54 to 90% per year, under medical supervision and rehabilitation.

To prevent that sedentary lifestyle continuing to affect the condition of the spine, several physical therapists and spinal specialists recommend relaxing with soft physical activities such as yoga or simple stretches. Other recommendations to complement these activities are the use of simple orthopedic tools such as balls or foam rollers, or more professional tools such as Cordus or Sacrus, as well as the application of self-massages to relax the muscles at the end of the workday.

