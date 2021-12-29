Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2021) - Fandom Sports Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom Sports" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the Company's peer to peer (P2P) Esports wagering platform (www.fandomesports.com) is live and ready for revenue generation.

The Company recently announced that it had been approved to provide Skrill and Neteller payment services as solutions. Wagering customers are now able to fund their accounts to facilitate P2P wagering on Esports, with eventual sports and other igaming offerings being deployed in Q1 2022. The Company's P2P platform is now fully integrated with payment solutions and the Company's banking partners.

"We are super excited to have completed our banking and payments integrations. Now that the first iteration of our modular wagering platform is live, the Company will be transitioning to an operating and revenue generation trajectory. The P2P Esports is the first instance of our modular approach to building out a holistic wagering and prediction platform," states David Vinokurov, CEO and President.

The Company's all-ages sports, Esports prediction and fan engagement platform is on track for completion in Q1 2022 and will serve as the primary tool for audience aggregation to the overall platform. Fandom Sports is currently developing a detailed marketing and user activation roadmap to support the launch of the all-ages platform and associated revenue streams.

"Given that the platform as of launch has been purpose built from scratch since Fall of 2020, I am pleased with the corporate progress and development road map to date. Furthermore, with the steady flow of product rollouts and additional potential partnerships on the horizon, I'm confident that 2022 will be a transformational year for value creation and an even more fruitful one than this past year," continued Mr. Vinokurov.

Key operational 2021 highlights and accomplishments include:

Letter of Intent with Funjoy Company Limited of China - January

Announcement of Letter of Intent with Gamerwager UK - February

Marketing Partnership with Yalla Esports - February

Beta launch of 3 leading Esports titles: League of Legends, DOTA 2, CSGO - March

Successfully raising $5,067,588 in April

Completion of first deployment of global server infrastructure - April

Exclusive use license of Databionix UIA platform - May

Joining the Canadian Gaming Association - May

Enabling eleven additional Esports titles for wagering and predictions and enables social sharing across leading social platforms: Facebook, Google, Twitch, Whatsapp, Viber, Pinterest, Reddit, Telegram and Twitter - June

Commencement of Malta Gaming Authority applications and corporate formation for B2C and B2B licenses - July

Initiation of corporate wide compliance processes to support global wagering and Non-Fungible Token (NFT) business initiatives - September

Completion of Sports modules (NBA, NHL, MLB, Nascar) for P2P, odds line wagering and all ages fan engagement - September

Key Management and Board Additions - April and September (CFO)

Partnership with Polygon for NFT technology deployment for Fandom Sports' NFT marketplace; www.fandomart.com - October

Solidifying overseas banking relationships to support global wagering platform - November

Finalizing deployment of Skrill and Neteller for launch of wagering platform - December

"We enter 2022 with a strong cash position and as evident from the above list, numerous opportunities that we will begin weaving together to amplify and expand our presence both in the global wagering and rapidly expanding fan engagement vertical. I'd like to congratulate and thank our entire team for the hard work and dedication to date and we all look forward to realizing our vision for Fandom Sports for the coming year," Mr. Vinokurov states.

About Fandom Sports Media:

Fandom Sports Media operates an Esports/Sports wagering platform at www.fandomesports.gg The platform is the ultimate mobile friendly application for unfiltered raw Esports and Sports predictions and data interactions. Fandom allows passionate fans to unleash their primal passions, make predictions and/or wagers and earn rewards. Fandom Sports is a web application which instantly operates on an Android and iOS mobile device targeting "Superfans," who aspire to show the world they know their stuff better than the experts and their friends - giving them a chance to Play, Predict, and Get Rewarded. Fandom Sports is revolutionizing the way that consumers interact with streamed and broadcast content through the creation of www.fandomart.com the Company's own NFT marketplace. Fans will be able to tune in, watch, predict, wager and create NFTs all on-platform.

