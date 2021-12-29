Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

NOTICE 29.12.2021 TURBO WARRANTS (Record Id 191047) LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 6 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 30.12.2021. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Finland. (HEL Warrants) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1035093