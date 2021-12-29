Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
29.12.2021 | 15:41
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: A/F HEIM slhf. - Bonds (HEIM070826) admitted to trading on December 30, 2021

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                      A/F HEIM slhf.      
2  Org. no:                     490321-0120        
3  LEI                        5493001NLNGNT9E57M18   
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                  HEIM070826        
5  ISIN code                     IS0000033033       
6  CFI code                     DBFSGR          
7  FISN númer                    AS A/F HEIM SLH/BD 3.20 BD
                            20260807         
8  Bonds/bills:                   Bond           
9  Total issued amount                4.814.469.913 kr.     
10 Total amount previously issued          0             
11 Amount issued at this time            4.814.469.913 kr.     
12 Denomination in CSD                20.662.961 kr.      
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange          Yes            
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                 Other           
15 Amortization type, if other            Annuity with irregular  
                            payments         
                           ---------------------------
16 Currency                     ISK            
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date                    July 12, 2021       
19 First ordinary installment date          August 7, 2021      
20 Total number of installments           61            
21 Installment frequency               12            
22 Maturity date                   August 7, 2026      
23 Interest rate                   3,20%           
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable       Choose an item.      
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest             Simple Interest      
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention               Annað           
30 Day count convention, if other          30E/360          
                           ---------------------------
31 Interest from date                July 12, 2021       
32 First ordinary coupon date            August 7, 2021      
33 Coupon frequency                 12            
34 Total number of coupon payments          61            
35 If irregular cash flow, then how         Please refer to prospectus
                            or Icelandic version of 
                            Term Sheet        
                           ---------------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price             Clean Price        
37 Clean price quote                 Full nominal       
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment  No            
   include accrued interest for days missing until              
   next business day?                             
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                      Yes            
40 Name of index                   CPI            
                           ---------------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index           Daily Index        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value                 501,87667         
44 Index base date                  July 12, 2021       
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                    Yes            
46 Put option                    No            
47 Convertible                    No            
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)        N/A            
                           ---------------------------
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                 Yes            
51 Securities depository               Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð  
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading   December 22, 2021     
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to December 27, 2021     
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading           December 30, 2021     
55 Order book ID                   HEIM070826        
56 Instrument subtype                Corporate Bonds      
57 Market                      Iceland Cash Bond Trading 
58 List population name               ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS    
59 Static volatility guards             No            
60 Dynamic volatility guards             No            
61 MiFIR identifier                 BOND - Bonds       
62 Bond type                     CRPB - Corporate Bond
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
