NASDAQ Iceland hf.: A/F HEIM slhf. - Bonds (HEIM100646) admitted to trading on December 30, 2021

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: A/F HEIM slhf. 2 Org. no: 490321-0120 3 LEI 5493001NLNGNT9E57M18 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) HEIM100646 5 ISIN code IS0000033058 6 CFI code DBFSGR 7 FISN númer AS A/F HEIM SLH/3.90 BD 20460610 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 1.339.826.496 kr. 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 1.339.826.496 kr. 12 Denomination in CSD 20.934.789 kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Annuity 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date July 12, 2021 19 First ordinary installment date December 10, 2021 20 Total number of installments 50 21 Installment frequency 2 22 Maturity date June 10, 2046 23 Interest rate 3,90% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention Annað 30 Day count convention, if other 30E/360 --------------------- 31 Interest from date July 12, 2021 32 First ordinary coupon date December 10, 2021 33 Coupon frequency 2 34 Total number of coupon payments 50 35 If irregular cash flow, then how N/A --------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 37 Clean price quote Remaining nominal 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Yes 40 Name of index CPI --------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other N/A --------------------- 43 Base index value 501,87667 44 Index base date July 12, 2021 Other Information 45 Call option Yes 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) N/A --------------------- 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading December 22, 2021 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to December 27, 2021 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading December 30, 2021 55 Order book ID HEIM100646 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond