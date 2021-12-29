Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Deutsche Welle liefert Indizien für massive Neubewertung von East Africa Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
29.12.2021 | 15:41
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: A/F HEIM slhf. - Bonds (HEIM100646) admitted to trading on December 30, 2021

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         A/F HEIM slhf.   
2  Org. no:                        490321-0120     
3  LEI                           5493001NLNGNT9E57M18
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     HEIM100646     
5  ISIN code                        IS0000033058    
6  CFI code                        DBFSGR       
7  FISN númer                       AS A/F HEIM SLH/3.90
                               BD 20460610    
8  Bonds/bills:                      Bond        
9  Total issued amount                   1.339.826.496 kr.  
10 Total amount previously issued             0          
11 Amount issued at this time               1.339.826.496 kr.  
12 Denomination in CSD                   20.934.789 kr.   
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes         
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                    Annuity       
15 Amortization type, if other                         
16 Currency                        ISK         
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date                       July 12, 2021    
19 First ordinary installment date             December 10, 2021  
20 Total number of installments              50         
21 Installment frequency                  2          
22 Maturity date                      June 10, 2046    
23 Interest rate                      3,90%        
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest                Simple Interest   
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention                  Annað        
30 Day count convention, if other             30E/360       
                              ---------------------
31 Interest from date                   July 12, 2021    
32 First ordinary coupon date               December 10, 2021  
33 Coupon frequency                    2          
34 Total number of coupon payments             50         
35 If irregular cash flow, then how            N/A         
                              ---------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price                Clean price     
37 Clean price quote                    Remaining nominal  
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     No         
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                         Yes         
40 Name of index                      CPI         
                              ---------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index              Daily Index     
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other         N/A         
                              ---------------------
43 Base index value                    501,87667      
44 Index base date                     July 12, 2021    
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                       Yes         
46 Put option                       No         
47 Convertible                       No         
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)           N/A         
                              ---------------------
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq       
                               verðbréfamiðstöð  
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      December 22, 2021  
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    December 27, 2021  
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading              December 30, 2021  
55 Order book ID                      HEIM100646     
56 Instrument subtype                   Corporate Bonds   
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
58 List population name                  ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 
59 Static volatility guards                No         
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
62 Bond type                        CRPB - Corporate  
                               Bond
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.