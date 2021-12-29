DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 29-Dec-2021 / 17:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer

Name: TUI AG Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 Postal code: 30625 City: Hannover Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552 2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: Lapse of attribution of voting rights (see section 10) 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Nikita A. Mordashov Date of birth: 16 Dec 2000 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 28 Dec 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 1622914412 Previous 30.10 % 0.76 % 30.86 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TUAG000 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % period 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights instrument date period settlement absolute in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments (if Total of both (if at least least 3% or more) at least 5% or more) 5% or more) 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Nikita A. Mordashov has sold 50% of the voting participation interest (his entire voting stake) in KN-Holding LLC to Alexey A. Mordashov. KN-Holding LLC holds 65% of the voting shares in Unifirm Limited, which holds voting shares in the issuer. As a result, Nikita A. Mordashov no longer holds (indirectly) voting shares in Unifirm Limited. Unifirm Limited's stake in the issuer remains unaffected. Date 28 Dec 2021

