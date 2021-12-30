Anzeige
30.12.2021
Admission to trading of TextMagic AS additional shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-12-30


According to The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decision
made on November 25th, 2021, TextMagic AS additionally issued 500,000 shares
will be admitted to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS
after the conditions in clause 1.2. are met. 

The conditions in clause 1.2. are met as of 29.12.2021.
Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of TextMagic AS will be
admitted to trading as of today, December 30, 2021. 

Thus, altogether 8,500,000 shares of TextMagic AS (ISIN: EE3100073438) will be
traded under the trading code MAGIC as of December 30th, 2021. 



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
