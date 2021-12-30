Admission to trading of TextMagic AS additional shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-12-30 07:45 CET -- According to The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decision made on November 25th, 2021, TextMagic AS additionally issued 500,000 shares will be admitted to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS after the conditions in clause 1.2. are met. The conditions in clause 1.2. are met as of 29.12.2021. Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of TextMagic AS will be admitted to trading as of today, December 30, 2021. Thus, altogether 8,500,000 shares of TextMagic AS (ISIN: EE3100073438) will be traded under the trading code MAGIC as of December 30th, 2021. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.