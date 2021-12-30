Das Instrument TMP2 CA85284P1027 STAMPER OIL+GAS CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.12.2021

The instrument TMP2 CA85284P1027 STAMPER OIL+GAS CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 31.12.2021



Das Instrument 07H US21870Q1058 CORESITE REALTY DL -,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.12.2021

The instrument 07H US21870Q1058 CORESITE REALTY DL -,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.12.2021



Das Instrument CRE US1567821046 CERNER CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.12.2021

The instrument CRE US1567821046 CERNER CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 31.12.2021



Das Instrument SMG US55933J2033 MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUC.DEP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.12.2021

The instrument SMG US55933J2033 MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUC.DEP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 31.12.2021

