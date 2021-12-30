Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 29
[30.12.21]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.12.21
|IE00BG0J8M66
|92,221.00
|EUR
|0
|10,489,080.03
|113.7385
|Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.12.21
|IE00BG0J8L59
|12,925.00
|EUR
|0
|1,363,790.41
|105.5157
|20.12.21
|Fund: Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross CR UCITS Short
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.12.21
|IE00BH05CB83
|120,800.00
|EUR
|0
|10,091,789.56
|83.5413
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.12.21
|IE00BKP52691
|4,614.00
|EUR
|0
|454,978.88
|98.6083
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.12.21
|IE00BL6XZW69
|382,544.00
|EUR
|0
|38,320,834.12
|100.1737
|20.12.21
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.12.21
|IE00BN4GXL63
|10,941,000.00
|EUR
|0
|107,835,215.24
|9.8561
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.12.21
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|999,579.12
|99.1646
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.12.21
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|121,879,098.56
|99.2662
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.12.21
|IE00BMDWWS85
|160,402.00
|USD
|0
|19,052,011.45
|118.7766
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.12.21
|IE00BN0T9H70
|153,419.00
|GBP
|0
|18,200,917.85
|118.6354
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.12.21
|IE00BKX90X67
|381,911.00
|EUR
|0
|44,799,793.10
|117.3043
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.12.21
|IE00BKX90W50
|39,450.00
|CHF
|0
|4,425,839.85
|112.1886
