DJ Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MSED LN) Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Dec-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc

DEALING DATE: 29-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 217.6112

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 524948

CODE: MSED LN

ISIN: LU0908501215

ISIN: LU0908501215 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSED LN

