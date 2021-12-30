DJ Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 29-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 100.7657

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22634012

CODE: INFL LN

ISIN: LU1390062245

