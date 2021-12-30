DJ Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (MSEU LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Dec-2021 / 09:24 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc

DEALING DATE: 29-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 190.2023

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 245931

CODE: MSEU LN

ISIN: FR0012399806

ISIN: FR0012399806 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEU LN

