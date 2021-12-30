Anzeige
30.12.2021 | 09:58
Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRU LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Dec-2021 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 29-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 26.8323

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6669349

CODE: INRU LN

ISIN: FR0010375766

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      FR0010375766 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      INRU LN 
Sequence No.:  133380 
EQS News ID:  1263344 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1263344&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2021 03:25 ET (08:25 GMT)

