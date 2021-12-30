DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USAU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Dec-2021 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 29-Dec-2021
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 410.6324
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1780843
CODE: USAU LN
ISIN: FR0010296061
----------------------------------------------------------------------
