PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)

NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for 11M 2021 increased by 3.8%

NCSP Group's (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) cargo turnover totals 105.2 million tonnes (+3.8%).

Liquid cargo

Transshipment of liquid cargo was up by 3.5 million tonnes (+4.3%) to 84.1 million tonnes. Transshipment of oil products surged by 2.1 million tonnes (7.2%), which is 4.2 p. p. higher compared to overall industry indicators.

"Oil turnover increased by 1.5 million tonnes (+2.9%) amid the growth of transshipment through Primorsk Trade Port LLC," General Director of PJSC NCSP Sergey Kireev noted.

Dry cargo

Dry cargo transshipment grew by 1.6% to 21.1 million tonnes. The drivers behind the growth were raw sugar, chemical cargo and containers: - Raw sugar cargo turnover was up 6 times compared to the previous year and amounted to 0.7 million tonnes.This is thanks to the improved demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processing against thebackdrop of a decrease in exports of Russian white sugar. - Chemical cargo transshipment volume touched 1.2 million tonnes (+64% / 0.5 million tonnes) due toincreased export of non-hazardous fertilizers at the direct option. In the meantime, the turnover of chemical cargodropped by 0.8% industrywide. - Turnover of containers grew to 4.3 million tonnes (+6.4% / 0.3 million tonnes) mainly due to an increasein transshipment volumes through the BSC LLC terminal. According to Sergey Kireev, the growth rates of cargoturnover (TEU) across NCSP Group amounted to 22.5%, 16 p.p. higher than in the industry as a whole.

NCSP Group's cargo turnover for 11M 2021/2020 (thsd t)

January-November Change 2021 2020 thsd t % Cargo turnover, total 105,216.879 101,402.859 3,814.019 3.76% Liquid cargo, total 84,096.715 80,625.462 3,471.253 4.31% Crude oil 51,272.506 49,821.213 1,451.293 2.91% Oil products 31,847.004 29,716.885 2,130.119 7.17% UAN 660.526 669.224 -8.697 -1.30% Oils 316.678 418.140 -101.462 -24.27% Bulk cargo, total 6,497.421 6,436.728 60.693 0.94% Iron ore raw materials 3,423.298 4,446.344 -1,023.046 -23.01% Other ore cargo 43.743 45.443 -1.700 -3.74% Chemical cargo 1,169.854 712.569 457.285 64.17% Coal 1,135.805 1,111.933 23.872 2.15% Sugar 724.720 120.438 604.282 501.74% General cargo, total 10,047.559 9,955.263 92.296 0.93% Ferrous metals and cast iron 8,870.675 8,708.688 161.987 1.86% Timber 147.909 194.628 -46.719 -24.00% Timber (thsd cubic m) 264.760 353.869 -89.109 -25.18% Nonferrous metals 781.186 900.408 -119.223 -13.24% Perishable cargo 247.790 151.539 96.251 63.52% Containers 4,301.063 4,043.832 257.232 6.36% Containers 4,301.063 4,043.832 257.232 6.36% Containers (thsd TEU) 519.159 423.765 95.394 22.51% Other 274.120 341.575 -67.455 -19.75%

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, SC NCSP Fleet, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and «SFP» LLC. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

