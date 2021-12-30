Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.12.2021

WKN: A0M64S ISIN: US67011U2087 Ticker-Symbol: 46NA 
Stuttgart
30.12.21
08:19 Uhr
6,700 Euro
+1,000
+17,54 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PORT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PORT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
30.12.2021 | 11:01
NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for 11M 2021 increased by 3.8%

DJ NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for 11M 2021 increased by 3.8%

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for 11M 2021 increased by 3.8% 30-Dec-2021 / 12:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for 11M 2021 increased by 3.8%

NCSP Group's (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) cargo turnover totals 105.2 million tonnes (+3.8%).

Liquid cargo

Transshipment of liquid cargo was up by 3.5 million tonnes (+4.3%) to 84.1 million tonnes. Transshipment of oil products surged by 2.1 million tonnes (7.2%), which is 4.2 p. p. higher compared to overall industry indicators.

"Oil turnover increased by 1.5 million tonnes (+2.9%) amid the growth of transshipment through Primorsk Trade Port LLC," General Director of PJSC NCSP Sergey Kireev noted.

Dry cargo

Dry cargo transshipment grew by 1.6% to 21.1 million tonnes. The drivers behind the growth were raw sugar, chemical cargo and containers: - Raw sugar cargo turnover was up 6 times compared to the previous year and amounted to 0.7 million tonnes.This is thanks to the improved demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processing against thebackdrop of a decrease in exports of Russian white sugar. - Chemical cargo transshipment volume touched 1.2 million tonnes (+64% / 0.5 million tonnes) due toincreased export of non-hazardous fertilizers at the direct option. In the meantime, the turnover of chemical cargodropped by 0.8% industrywide. - Turnover of containers grew to 4.3 million tonnes (+6.4% / 0.3 million tonnes) mainly due to an increasein transshipment volumes through the BSC LLC terminal. According to Sergey Kireev, the growth rates of cargoturnover (TEU) across NCSP Group amounted to 22.5%, 16 p.p. higher than in the industry as a whole.

NCSP Group's cargo turnover for 11M 2021/2020 (thsd t) 

January-November    Change 
 
               2021    2020    thsd t   % 
Cargo turnover, total     105,216.879 101,402.859 3,814.019 3.76% 
Liquid cargo, total      84,096.715 80,625.462 3,471.253 4.31% 
Crude oil           51,272.506 49,821.213 1,451.293 2.91% 
Oil products         31,847.004 29,716.885 2,130.119 7.17% 
UAN              660.526   669.224   -8.697   -1.30% 
Oils             316.678   418.140   -101.462  -24.27% 
Bulk cargo, total       6,497.421  6,436.728  60.693   0.94% 
Iron ore raw materials    3,423.298  4,446.344  -1,023.046 -23.01% 
Other ore cargo        43.743   45.443   -1.700   -3.74% 
Chemical cargo        1,169.854  712.569   457.285  64.17% 
Coal             1,135.805  1,111.933  23.872   2.15% 
Sugar             724.720   120.438   604.282  501.74% 
General cargo, total     10,047.559 9,955.263  92.296   0.93% 
Ferrous metals and cast iron 8,870.675  8,708.688  161.987  1.86% 
Timber            147.909   194.628   -46.719  -24.00% 
Timber (thsd cubic m)     264.760   353.869   -89.109  -25.18% 
Nonferrous metals       781.186   900.408   -119.223  -13.24% 
Perishable cargo       247.790   151.539   96.251   63.52% 
Containers          4,301.063  4,043.832  257.232  6.36% 
Containers          4,301.063  4,043.832  257.232  6.36% 
Containers (thsd TEU)     519.159   423.765   95.394   22.51% 
Other             274.120   341.575   -67.455  -19.75%

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, SC NCSP Fleet, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and «SFP» LLC. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

For more information, please contact:

For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US67011U2087 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      NCSP 
LEI Code:    LEIA0010014976 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  133550 
EQS News ID:  1263521 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1263521&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2021 04:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
