

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were moving lower on Thursday after China, the world's top importer, reportedly cut the first batch of crude import allocations for 2022.



Concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant hitting demand eased and data showed a big drop in U.S. crude inventories, helping limit the downside to some extent.



Brent crude futures for March delivery fell 38 cents, or half a percent, to $78.83 a barrel, retreating for the first time in four days. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for February settlement were down 34 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $76.22 after six straight sessions of gains.



China has lowered the first batch of 2022 import quotas to mostly independent refiners by 11 percent below the comparable year-earlier quota, Reuters said citing industry sources.



A report from the Energy Information Administration showed U.S. crude oil inventories fell by more than expected last week.



The report showed crude oil inventories slid by 3.6 million barrels in the week ended December 24, exceeding economist estimates for a decrease of 3.1 million barrels.



Gasoline inventories also fell by 1.5 million barrels last week, while distillate fuel inventories declined by 1.7 million barrels.



Looking ahead, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, will meet on Jan. 4 to decide whether to continue increasing output in February.



