

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell for a third straight session on Thursday as the dollar ticked up against its rivals in thin holiday trading.



Spot gold dipped 0.2 percent to $1,800.68 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $1,800.75.



After declining in early Asian trades, the U.S. dollar reversed its direction and moved higher against its major counterparts in subsequent deals.



Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields steadied near a one-month high, raising the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying gold.



Bullion fell about 5 percent in 2021, heading towards its worst annual performance in six years as Omicron worries ease.



Even though the Omicron variant is much more infectious than the Delta version, several reports suggested that it is less severe.



Data from Johns Hopkins University showed that global infections exceeded 284 million, while the deaths surpassed 5.44 million.



Trading volumes were thin as the year-end holidays approach. The U.S. Department of Labor will release initial jobless claims for the week ended December 24 at 8:30 am ET.



