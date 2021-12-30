The "Russia Life Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a detailed outlook by product category for Russian life insurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium accepted and cession rates during the review period (2016-2020) and forecast period (2020-2025).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of Russian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of Russian life insurance segment.

A comprehensive overview of Russian economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.

Russian insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

Russian life insurance industry's market structure giving details of lines of business.

Russia's life insurance reinsurance business's market structure giving details of premium accepted along with cession rates.

Distribution channels deployed by Russian life insurers.

Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Russia

It provides historical values for Russian life insurance segment for the report's 2016-2020 review period, and projected figures for the 2020-2025 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in Russian life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2025.

It profiles the top life insurance companies in Russia and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Summary Trends and KPIs

Key Trends by Line of Business

Pension Insurance

General Annuity

Term Life

Life, Personal Accident and Health

Distribution Channels

Competitive Landscape

Competitor Profiles

Reinsurance

Regulatory and Compliance

Companies Mentioned

Sberbank Life

Alfa Strakhovanie-Life

SK Sogaz Zhizn'Insurance

Renaissance Life

Ergo Life Russia

Rosgosstrakh-Life

Sogaz

RSHB Life Insurance

Societe Generale Strakhovanie Zhizni

Strakhovaya Kompaniya "CiV Life" GmbH

