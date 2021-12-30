DJ AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (TPHU) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Dec-2021 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD

DEALING DATE: 29/12/2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 80.6329

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 254398

CODE: TPHU

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681037948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHU Sequence No.: 133603 EQS News ID: 1263585 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1263585&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2021 06:15 ET (11:15 GMT)