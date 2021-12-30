Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Kursexplosion noch vor dem Jahreswechsel?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907441 ISIN: LV0000100501 Ticker-Symbol: UU4 
Frankfurt
30.12.21
08:01 Uhr
8,380 Euro
-0,020
-0,24 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
OLAINFARM AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OLAINFARM AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
30.12.2021 | 13:17
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Suspension of trading in AS "Olainfarm" shares and flush of the order book will take place on December 30, 2021 after trading session

Financial and Capital Market Commission on December 28, 2021 decided to allow
AS "Olainfarm" shareholder AS "AB CITY" to organize the final takeover bid for
AS "Olainfarm" shares. On December 30, 2021 information announcing the final
takeover bid was published, setting January 3, 2022 as a record date.
Considering the settlement cycle of automatically matched trades (T+2),
December 30, 2021 is the last trading day with the shares of AS "Olainfarm". 

On December 30, 2021 Nasdaq Riga, according to Nasdaq Baltic Members Rules,
decided to suspend trading in AS "Olainfarm" (OLF1R, ISIN: LV0000100501) shares
and flush the order book on December 30, 2021 after the end of the trading
session. 


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
OLAINFARM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.