Suspension of trading in AS "Olainfarm" shares and flush of the order book will take place on December 30, 2021 after trading session

Financial and Capital Market Commission on December 28, 2021 decided to allow AS "Olainfarm" shareholder AS "AB CITY" to organize the final takeover bid for AS "Olainfarm" shares. On December 30, 2021 information announcing the final takeover bid was published, setting January 3, 2022 as a record date. Considering the settlement cycle of automatically matched trades (T+2), December 30, 2021 is the last trading day with the shares of AS "Olainfarm". On December 30, 2021 Nasdaq Riga, according to Nasdaq Baltic Members Rules, decided to suspend trading in AS "Olainfarm" (OLF1R, ISIN: LV0000100501) shares and flush the order book on December 30, 2021 after the end of the trading session. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.