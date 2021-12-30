Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Kursexplosion noch vor dem Jahreswechsel?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TFZ ISIN: US09073Q1058 Ticker-Symbol: 2F5 
Tradegate
30.12.21
13:34 Uhr
2,200 Euro
+0,160
+7,84 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIONDVAX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIONDVAX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1802,26013:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BIONDVAX PHARMACEUTICALS
BIONDVAX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIONDVAX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD ADR2,200+7,84 %
KIORA PHARMACEUTICALS INC0,935+19,18 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.