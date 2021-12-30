Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.12.2021
Breaking News: Kursexplosion noch vor dem Jahreswechsel?
WKN: A2PSM1 ISIN: CA98981L1004 Ticker-Symbol: 3ZD 
Frankfurt
30.12.21
08:10 Uhr
0,322 Euro
-0,006
-1,83 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
30.12.2021 | 14:34
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zoomd Technologies Ltd.: Zoomd Technologies Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) ("Zoomd" or the "Company"), a leading provider of an online advertising robust marketing platform that focuses on improving customers user acquisition campaigns, announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,385,000 stock options to certain officers and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan. The options granted will vest over a 36-month period. Each option granted has an exercise price of C$0.388 per share and an expiry date of December 30, 2026.

Zoomd Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Zoomd Technologies Ltd.)

ABOUT ZOOMD:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard. Offering advertisers, a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers' goals and targets.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1039696/Zoomd_Logo.jpg

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Company Media Contacts

Amit Bohensky
Chairman
Zoomd
ir@zoomd.com
Website: www.zoomd.com

Investor Relations
Lytham Partners, LLC
Ben Shamsian
New York | Phoenix
ZOMD@lythampartners.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
