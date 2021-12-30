

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A leading indicator of turning points in Switzerland's economy eased slightly at the end of the year, survey results showed Thursday.



The KOF Economic Barometer fell to 107 from 107.5 in November, which was revised from 108.5.



'The Swiss economy should thus continue to develop positively at the beginning of 2022, if the economic activity is not impaired by the renewed spread of the virus,' the Zürich-based think tank said.



The indicator has dropped in every month since it climbed a peak of 143.6 in May. The latest reading was the weakest since February.



In December, the barometer was largely influenced by indicators covering private consumption, which were slightly negative, the KOF said.



A separate slight negative contribution came from bundles of indicators from the finance and insurance sector, while indicators for foreign demand contributed positively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

