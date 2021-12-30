Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Kursexplosion noch vor dem Jahreswechsel?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
30.12.2021 | 14:53
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Hometown A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:

ISIN              Name

DK0015216675     Hometown



The company is is given observation status because the company has applied for
removal from trading and the application has been accomodated by the exchange. 

According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the
exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 30 December 2021 .



________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33
66.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.