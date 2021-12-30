DJ AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS GLOBAL AGG 500M UCITS ETF DR - EUR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS GLOBAL AGG 500M UCITS ETF DR - EUR (GAGG) AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS GLOBAL AGG 500M UCITS ETF DR - EUR: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Dec-2021 / 15:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS GLOBAL AGG 500M UCITS ETF DR - EUR

DEALING DATE: 29/12/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 53.2966

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1870688

CODE: GAGG

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1437024729 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GAGG Sequence No.: 133642 EQS News ID: 1263644 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1263644&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2021 09:16 ET (14:16 GMT)