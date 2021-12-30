The China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) has criticized the adoption of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act by the United Stats Congress, which bars all imports from China's Xinjiang region, and urged the country to stop spreading harmful rumors.China's solar industry has condemned the adoption of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, calling it slander designed to help American companies compete in the booming sector. The China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) argued there is no evidence of any forced labor in the region, which is home to about 50% of the world's polysilicon ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...