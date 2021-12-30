Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Kursexplosion noch vor dem Jahreswechsel?
30.12.2021
Forbes Ventures Plc - Update on Litigation Funding Securitisation

Forbes Ventures Plc - Update on Litigation Funding Securitisation

PR Newswire

London, December 30

30 December 2021

FORBES VENTURES

("Forbes" or the "Company")

Update on Litigation Funding Securitisation and Restoration of Trading

Forbes Ventures provides a further update on its first Litigation Funding Securitisation and an update on the suspension of trading in its shares.

Litigation Funding Securitisation Update

Forbes is advised by its Maltese Corporate Advisors that Forbes Ventures CC 1 (the "Issuer") for which the Maltese Corporate Advisor acts as manager, did not receive the expected binding commitments for the First Issue by 17 December 2021. The Issuer is continuing its discussions with multiple investors and the Company is continuing to work on the First Issue during the last week of December 2021. The Company will make further announcements upon receipt of relevant information.

Publication of Results and Restoration of Trading

The Directors expect that the Company's audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020, and the interim accounts for the period to 30 June 2021, will be published on 31 December 2021, and that trading in the Company's ordinary shares on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market will be restored following those announcements.

CC Capital Limited (formerly MEGH UK Limited), the Company's principal shareholder, has confirmed that it will continue to provide funds to meet the operating costs of Forbes Ventures, pending receipt of funds by the Company from Litigation Funding Securitisations.

The Directors of Forbes accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Forbes Ventures
Peter Moss, Chairman
Rob Cooper, Chief Executive Officer
01625 568 767
020 3687 0498
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Mark Anwyl
020 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

© 2021 PR Newswire
