Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction -2

Moscow, Russia - 30 December 2021 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Felix Evtushenkov 2. Reason for the notification Member of the Board of Directors a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Senior Managing Partner b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial a) Name Corporation 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary registered shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 Purchase of shares b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 22.504 2,201,397 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 2,201,397 shares Price RUB 49,540,238.09 December 29, 2021 e) Date of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) f) Place of the transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Artyom Zasursky 2. Reason for the notification Member of the Management Board a) Position/status Vice President for Strategy and Development b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial a) Name Corporation 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary registered shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 Purchase of shares b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 22.504 2,201,397 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 2,201,397 shares Price RUB 49,540,238.09 December 29, 2021 e) Date of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) f) Place of the transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ms. Svetlana Matveyeva 2. Reason for the notification Member of the Management Board a) Position/status Vice President for Human Resources (HRD) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial a) Name Corporation 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary registered shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 Purchase of shares b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 22.504 1,065,192 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 1,065,192 shares Price RUB 23,971,080.77 December 29, 2021 e) Date of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) f) Place of the transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Vladimir Travkov 2. Reason for the notification Member of the Management Board a) Position/status Vice President for Finance (CFO) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial a) Name Corporation 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary registered shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 Purchase of shares b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 22.504 2,201,397 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 2,201,397 shares Price RUB 49,540,238.09

December 29, 2021 e) Date of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) f) Place of the transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Ali Uzdenov 2. Reason for the notification Member of the Management Board a) Position/status Senior Managing Partner b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial a) Name Corporation 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary registered shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 Purchase of shares b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 22.504 2,201,397 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 2,201,397 shares Price RUB 49,540,238.09 December 29, 2021 e) Date of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) f) Place of the transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Vladimir Chirakhov 2. Reason for the notification Member of the Board of Directors a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer (President) Chairman of the Management Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial a) Name Corporation 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary registered shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 Purchase of shares b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 22.287 6,250,930 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 6,250,930 shares Price RUB 139,314,476.91 December 29, 2021 e) Date of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) f) Place of the transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Sergey Shishkin 2. Reason for the notification Member of the Management Board a) Position/status Vice President for Corporate Governance and Legal Affairs (CLO) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial a) Name Corporation 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary registered shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 Purchase of shares b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 22.504 2,201,397 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 2,201,397 shares Price RUB 49,540,238.09 December 29, 2021 e) Date of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) f) Place of the transaction

Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Mr. Sergey Levitsky, Tel.: +7 (495) 730 6600, ir@sistema.ru

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com.

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact:

Investor Relations Public Relations Sergey Levitskiy Sergey Kopytov Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 s.levitskiy@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru

