30.12.2021 | 22:32
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Release Of Monthly Factsheet

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / Please see below for a link to the monthly factsheet for the Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSX:FAP), including performance and portfolio composition as of November 30, 2021.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Factsheet

Important Information

Aberdeen Standard Investments ("ASI") is the registered marketing name in Canada for the following entities, which now operate around the world under the abrdn brand: Aberdeen Standard Investments (Canada) Limited, Aberdeen Standard Investments Luxembourg Standard Life Investments Private Capital Ltd, SL Capital Partners LLP, Standard Life Investments Limited, Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited, and Aberdeen Capital Management LLC. Aberdeen Standard Investments (Canada) Limited, is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all provinces and territories of Canada as well as an Investment Fund Manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Company's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the company's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Company will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact: Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

abrdnfap.com

For More Information Contact:

Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc.
Investor Relations
1-800-992-6341
Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

SOURCE: Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/680279/Aberdeen-Asia-Pacific-Income-Investment-Company-Limited-Announces-Release-Of-Monthly-Factsheet

