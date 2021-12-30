CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial completes 90% capital stock purchase of Sampierana S.p.A.

London, December 30, 2021



CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced today that it has completed its purchase of 90% of the capital stock of Sampierana S.p.A. As previously announced on August 30, 2021, the acquisition of the remaining 10% of the transaction will occur over the course of the next four years, through predetermined mechanisms, to ensure a smooth managerial transition.

Sampierana is an Italian company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of earthmoving machines, undercarriages and spare parts.

