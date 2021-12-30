Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.12.2021
WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 Ticker-Symbol: 37C 
Tradegate
30.12.21
13:49 Uhr
17,210 Euro
+0,115
+0,67 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.12.2021 | 22:41
CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial completes 90% capital stock purchase of Sampierana S.p.A.

London, December 30, 2021

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced today that it has completed its purchase of 90% of the capital stock of Sampierana S.p.A. As previously announced on August 30, 2021, the acquisition of the remaining 10% of the transaction will occur over the course of the next four years, through predetermined mechanisms, to ensure a smooth managerial transition.

Sampierana is an Italian company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of earthmoving machines, undercarriages and spare parts.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Contacts:

Corporate Communications
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
