

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening mixed on Friday ahead of year-end holidays.



Regional markets such as Italy, Germany, and Spain will be closed today, while those including Paris and London will trade for half a session ahead of the New Year.



Asian stocks were mixed in thin holiday trade after a late slide pulled major U.S. indexes into the red overnight.



Markets in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand remain closed for holidays while those in Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong are set to close early.



The dollar was up after upbeat economic data from the United States while Treasury yields dipped, helping increase the bullion's appeal in the final session of 2021.



Oil prices were moving lower head of OPEC+ meeting next week, while Bitcoin held above $47,000.



U.S. stocks ended firmly in the red overnight as investors weighed the latest moves to contain Covid-19.



In economic releases, data showed that weekly jobless claims in the U.S. totaled 198,000 for the week ended December 25 and Chicago-area business activity rose more than expected in December.



The Dow and the S&P 500 settled down around 0.3 percent each, after having reached record intraday highs. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.2 percent.



European stocks rose slightly on Thursday ahead of year-end holidays. The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose 0.2 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both inched up around 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.2 percent.



