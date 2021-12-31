DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to Trading

The following company is restored to trading on the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08.00am, 31/12/2021:

Forbes Ventures Plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: FOR ISIN: KYG361891016

The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu

