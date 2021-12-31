Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 31
[31.12.21]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.12.21
|IE00BG0J8M66
|92,221.00
|EUR
|0
|10,500,495.29
|113.8623
|Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.12.21
|IE00BG0J8L59
|15,925.00
|EUR
|0
|1,682,166.22
|105.6305
|20.12.21
|Fund: Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross CR UCITS Short
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.12.21
|IE00BH05CB83
|120,800.00
|EUR
|0
|10,072,380.22
|83.3806
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.12.21
|IE00BKP52691
|4,614.00
|EUR
|0
|454,701.83
|98.5483
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.12.21
|IE00BL6XZW69
|382,544.00
|EUR
|0
|38,297,499.74
|100.1127
|20.12.21
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.12.21
|IE00BN4GXL63
|10,941,000.00
|EUR
|0
|107,803,786.37
|9.8532
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.12.21
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|999,525.50
|99.1593
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.12.21
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|121,875,824.17
|99.2636
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.12.21
|IE00BMDWWS85
|160,402.00
|USD
|0
|19,215,573.89
|119.7963
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.12.21
|IE00BN0T9H70
|153,419.00
|GBP
|0
|18,353,330.98
|119.6288
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.12.21
|IE00BKX90X67
|381,911.00
|EUR
|0
|45,174,039.68
|118.2842
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.12.21
|IE00BKX90W50
|39,450.00
|CHF
|0
|4,463,338.21
|113.1391
