DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 30-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 118.8392

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17053656

CODE: TIPH LN

ISIN: LU1452600601

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1452600601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPH LN Sequence No.: 133735 EQS News ID: 1263764 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1263764&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2021 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)