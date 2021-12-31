DJ AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL (PR1W) AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2021

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL

DEALING DATE: 30/12/2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 32.4105

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16631269

CODE: PR1W

